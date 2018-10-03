Public awaits results of red tide tests in Broward, Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials are in the process of testing beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for red tide.

Results from the tests conducted in Broward are expected back by Wednesday afternoon, while results for Miami-Dade are expected to come back later in the week.

News that Miami-Dade beaches were being tested came just a day after tests were announced in Deerfield Beach. Red tide has already been confirmed to have been found in the waters of some Palm Beach areas.

Many red tides produce toxic chemicals that can impact marine life and humans. Karenia Brevis, the organism that causes red tide, releases an odorless toxin into the air that can cause respiratory irritation, including coughing, sneezing and an itchy throat.

Health officials said red tide very rarely shows up on Florida’s East Coast and when it does, it doesn’t stay for long.

