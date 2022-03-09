WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Floridians are sending a message after the passage of a controversial bill in the Florida legislature.

Critics of the bill says it targets LGBTQ students.

The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, passed in the Florida Senate with a 22-17 vote just before noon, Tuesday.

A day later, protests were held across South Florida.

7SkyForce hovered over Cypress Bay High School in Weston on Wednesday morning where dozens of students participated in a walkout.

The students could be seen walking along a track outside the campus.

Over in Miami, protesters gathered outside Senator Ileana Garcia’s office.

The demonstrators made their purpose clear stating they will say gay.

“We will not stay silent, we will raise our voices,” said Andrea Mercado with Florida Rising. “We’re seeing students across the state take action and walk out, we’re seeing women take to the streets, we’re seeing so many people angry about what’s happening in Tallahassee and we’re going to continue to take action. We’re going to register to vote and we’re going to turnout to vote for people who will take our concerns seriously.”

At around 1 p.m., students at Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs took part in a walkout.

The bill forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

Proponents for the bill say it gives parents the opportunity to talk about gender identity and sexuality at their own pace.

The bill is now heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. He is expected to sign the bill into law.

