Protests develop in Fort Lauderdale, Davie as organizers demand change

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protests throughout South Florida continued Friday afternoon, as groups formed in Fort Lauderdale and Davie to demonstrate against racial injustice.

In Fort Lauderdale, a protest is scheduled to go from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, to the Fort Lauderdale Police station.

Reverend Jimmy Witherspoon of SMBC said, “I want them to take away from today knowing that there’s a community that can stand together. No longer will the young pastors of Broward County sit in silence. This is not going to happen just today. This is going to be something that’s going to happen years and days to come. If we’ve got to march everyday, let’s do it everyday. Let’s plan something everyday so that our voice can be heard.”

The protest will continue until 8 p.m.

In Davie, another group of a few dozen protesters formed along Davie Road.

One of the organizers of the protest was involved in organizing the protest between Griffin Road and U.S. 441 earlier this week, and he said it wasn’t always a pleasant time.

He said, “We were at a protest last Friday, on Griffin and 441, having a peaceful protest and some folks drive by with confederate flags in their trucks yelling out racial slurs, being belligerent, so that inspired us to come to Davie where racism exists.”

He said the protest is meant to be a wake up call.

“It’s just been brushed under the rug,” he continued. “You sit in poop too long, it doesn’t stink. America really doesn’t want to see this. We are trying to prevent somebody else from dying because the only way it’ll get exposed is if somebody gets hurt, somebody dies, so we’re doing this in the climate that it is.”

The object is to bring awareness to those who may not understand the impact of such blatantly racist gestures as he said he saw on Friday.

“We’re coming here, and we want to have dialogue with these people. They’re welcome to come, let’s talk, because I can’t see why we can’t have a good conversation out of this. We’re not here to start a war, we’re here to spread love, so we’re trying to do this for the future and explain to them what Black Lives Matter means because they think we’re saying white lives don’t matter. That’s not it, they got it twisted. Every life matters, but right now Black Lives Matter, so for example, if your house is burning down, and I’m your neighbor, and you come out and tell me, ‘My house is on fire I need help,’ and I come out and tell you, ‘My house matters. All houses matter.’ No, right now your house is on fire.”

