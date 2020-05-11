Protestors gather outside Clearwater courthouse, call for gyms to reopen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Protestors gathered outside a courthouse in Clearwater, Florida and called for the reopening of gyms and fitness centers.

Open Tampa Bay posted video showing protestors doing push-ups and squats while carrying signs indicating their desire for the reopening of gyms.

“This lockdown is affecting a lot of small business owners and one aspect not discussed is the mental health benefits that gyms provide to vulnerable groups such as veterans,” the group said in a tweet.

Currently, Florida, except for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, is in Phase 1 of re-opening. However, According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan, gyms and fitness centers are not yet allowed to reopen.

