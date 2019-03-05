Protesters rally outside Homestead juvenile center

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Activists gathered outside of the Miami-Dade Juvenile Residential Facility in Homestead to ask the U.S. to find an alternative way to house migrant children.

Protesters could be seen holding signs and speaking out at the facility, along the 400 block of Bougainville Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The facility is home to more than 1,000 migrant children who came to the U.S. unaccompanied or were separated from their parents at the border.

Protest organizer Tomas Kennedy said, “We’re calling for greater transparency for these over-capacity shelters to be more resourced for smaller shelters, where there’s more specialized care for these kids to be open and for the kids to be, as rapidly as possible, reunited with guardians and family and loved ones.”

The facility reopened in June 2018 in response to President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

