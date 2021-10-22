NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) – After the FBI confirmed human remains found in a Florida nature reserve are of Brian Laundrie, community members are demanding the truth to what happened from the fugitive’s parents.

On Friday morning, the parents of Laundrie remained in their North Port home without giving a statement.

Several community members outside their home said they feel his parents know more than is being disclosed.

“I’m glad it’s over but it’s not over,” said protester Ann Carol Lemiszko. “We need answers to all the questions.”

The Laundrie’s house is now the center of attention.

“Instead of lawyering up, they should have called and contacted Gabby’s parents, which they did not do,” said Lemiszko.

“They should have admitted the truth right away where he was at,” said protester Wally Lemiszko. “It would have saved a lot of hassle for people.”

The weeks-long search for the only person of interest in the killing of Gabby Petito came to an end when Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in a North Port reserve, Wednesday.

The remains were found over a month after he went missing. The FBI said a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip but questions began to swirl when he returned to Florida without his fiancée.

“When they brought the van back to this house the first day they should’ve already called the cops and should’ve started doing questioning right then and there. It’s her van, where is she?” said Wally.

Days later, Laundrie told his parents he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve and was never seen again.

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Back at his parent’s house on Friday morning, the only activity was FP&L workers going up to their front door asking to do a routine inspection.

The inspection was declined by his parents.

