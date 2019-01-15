Protesters outside Broward School Board meeting: ‘Runcie let our kids die’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered outside of the Broward School Board building during a meeting to call for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Robert Runcie.

At around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, several protesters met outside of the KC Wright Administration building with a large sign that read, “Runcie let our kids die.”

They expect others to join them later in the day.

Inside of the building, Broward School Board officials met to discuss an agreement that allows law enforcement to monitor the schools in real time.

This agreement will allow the Broward Sheriff’s Office to respond faster in situations in which law enforcement or fire rescue is needed.

This comes as a response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland that took 17 lives last February.

One Holocaust teacher from Parkland addressed the board.

“It was then that we heard the deafening sound of a semi-automatic weapon unloading outside of our classroom door,” she said. “Within seconds, the shooter was blasting into our classroom injuring four students, including two who are here today, and fatally wounding Nicholas Dworet and Helena Ramsay. The hatred of the Holocaust came into room 1214 that day, and now it’s our responsibility to share what we know and what we have learned.”

After she spoke, there was a moment of silence that included the lighting of candles and a reading of the names of the victims in the shooting.

One mother who lost a child during the shooting back in February is now a Broward County School Board member.

The protesters expect to be addressed this afternoon as well as the agreement of BSO monitoring the schools in real time.

