Protesters march through downtown Miami, kneel outside state attorney’s office

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered at the Torch of Friendship before marching through downtown Miami and kneeling in front of the state attorney’s office to rally against police brutality.

Demonstrators marched to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office, along Northwest 12th Avenue, on Friday.

The demonstrators said their protest will help bring an end to police brutality and recognize families who have been victimized because of police brutality.

Just after 5 p.m., the group could be seen walking along Northwest Eighth Street just past Northwest Second Avenue, and the protest continues to grow amid sticky, hot weather outside.

7Skyforce hovered over the protesters at around 5 p.m. walking along the street carrying banners saying “Defund the Police.”

When the demonstrators arrived at the state attorney’s office at around 6 p.m., some could be seen kneeling while holding the banners while others walked to the front doors of the building chanting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.