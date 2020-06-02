Protesters march peacefully in Miami; no arrests made

MIAMI (WSVN) - Amid several protests turning violent across the country, Miami residents marched peacefully on Monday.

The demonstration brought people together through song as protesters made their way through the city.

Starting at Biscayne Boulevard by Bayfront Park, the group then passed major landmarks such as the American Airlines Arena and the Freedom Tower.

Organizers repeatedly called for peace and respect.

“We respect all businesses. We respect all our historical communities, and we keep our communities safe,” said protester Joseph Martinez. “We’re not out here to destroy our communities.”

“We’re not here for fighting,” said protester Myrtha Belizaire. “We’re not here for nothing. We’re here for justice. We’re here to supports our brothers and our sisters.”

Police were on the street too, but no agitation occurred with protesters.

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.