Protesters march, kneel in Dania Beach to end police brutality, systemic oppression

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters are marching through parts of Dania Beach to protest systemic oppression and to end police brutality.

The group of demonstrators gathered in front of city hall, at 100 W. Dania Beach Blvd., Thursday afternoon.

Outside of city hall, the large group of protesters knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

After kneeling for two minutes, organizers said to the crowd, “It’s only been two minutes. We want you to understand the magnitude of what those eight minutes means.”

The protest began at C.W. Thomas Park before the group marched their way through several streets with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies alongside keeping traffic away from the group.

Organizers said they are demonstrating because they want to peacefully disrupt the norm because their lives have been disrupted.

“Everyone across the world is marching, and I thought that me being a part would definitely help the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish,” John, a protester, said. “I believe that this is going to continue until we see change. They’re going to keep marching. They’re going to keep striving until we see change.”

It remains unknown how long the protesters will remain in front of city hall.

Demonstrators added that people are listening and law enforcement agencies are listening to the pleas from the public for change.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.