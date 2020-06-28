Protesters march in Wynwood, South Beach and Fort Lauderdale, honor Black trans lives

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in separate Black Lives Matter protests held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A large caravan in Wynwood made its way north along Biscayne Boulevard to support Black Lives Matter and Wynwood Pride, Sunday night.

Demonstrators on foot and in vehicles expressed their support for racial justice, as well as Black trans lives and LGBTQ equality in observance of Pride Month.

Protesters attempted to get onto Interstate 395 but were stopped by police.

Officials advised commuters to look for alternate routes to avoid delays.

Hours earlier, 13-year-old Egyptia Green once again led protesters in Miami Beach.

The teen led a group of about a dozen people up Ocean Drive, from South Pointe Park to 15th Street.

The gathering marks the fourth Black Lives Matter protest that Green has organized in Miami Beach.

She said a protest doesn’t have to be big in order to make an impact.

“One of the protests was like a hundred something people, but even if there isn’t a lot of people, it’s still very powerful if it’s just a small group,” she said.

The group was escorted by police as they peacefully made their way north on Ocean Drive.

“I want everyone to vote, of course, because without voting, then, that’s a big part of the change, so we’re going to miss a big part of the change,” said Green, “and I want people to vote for me because I’m not able to vote for myself.”

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protesters held the walk in downtown Fort Lauderdale in remembrance of Black trans and LGBTQ lives.

The walk began at Huizenga Park, leading with a “Join our fight for freedom” banner.

Protesters held up Black Lives Matter signs, as well as signs reading “Defund the police.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.