Protesters in downtown Miami call for Puerto Rican governor’s resignation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters thousands of miles away from Puerto Rico gathered together to call for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Dozens took to the streets of downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon to condemn the Puerto Rican Governor’s administration.

Rosselló has been under fire in recent weeks following several federal corruption arrests and the release of inappropriate and profanity-filled private messages from within his office.

“We would like to see the actual administration listen to its people, and take full recourse to rectify this and bring stability to our country, to our island,” said Democratic Hispanic Caucus President Nicole Rodriguez.

Demonstrators are demanding change, but Rosselló announced he will not step down.

On Tuesday, Royal Caribbean announced they have canceled a stop in San Juan over safety concerns.

