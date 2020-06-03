Protesters hold funeral procession for victims of race-related violence throughout Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators participated in a funeral procession throughout Miramar, and each of the vehicles was marked with the name of a black man or woman who has been killed due to race-related violence.

The Cool Church organized the demonstration protesting systemic racism and to symbolize a day of mourning, Wednesday.

“These people have died in an undignified manner,” Terrance Wilson said. “We want to bring some dignity back to the lives that they’ve lived. Join us in solidarity as we make a movement for peace.”

Since the killing of George Floyd, protesters around the country and the world have been marching in the streets to demand change.

“We want justice,” Patrick Lolo said. “We want the end of racism.”

With the increased charges for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and the remaining three officers now facing charges of their own, many of the protesters believe their actions are forcing change.

They also said they are grateful they have the support of local law enforcement agencies.

“What happened in Minneapolis is extremely disturbing,” Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones said. “Not one single of our officers believe that was the right action to take. It was wrong.”

To make sure the protesters remain involved past Wednesday’s demonstration, the church will be registering all participants to vote.

