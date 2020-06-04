Protesters gather to demonstrate in Key Biscayne, march in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered in Key Biscayne and downtown Miami to condemn police brutality, discrimination and inequality.

A small group of high-energy protesters took over Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday evening, and another group of protesters gathered in a similar fashion in Key Biscayne.

“I’m just outraged,” a protester said. “I’m just, like, ‘Enough is enough.'”

“Police the police,” a second protester said.

“All races should be treated the same,” a young protester said.

As they did the night before, protesters took over Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Third Street.

The woman who brought snacks and drinks to the demonstrators that night returned Thursday with more provisions for the group.

“I bring granola, I bring sandwiches and I bring potato chips,” the woman who fed the demonstrators said.

However, Biscayne Boulevard’s blockage did not sit well with all drivers in downtown Miami.

One man could be seen confronting protesters, saying he just wanted to get home, but the tension passed as his vehicle took a western detour on Third Street.

City of Miami Police were not far from the group, either. They were seen working to keep traffic away from the group as it moved.

Just before sundown, like they did night before, they began their march down Biscayne Boulevard to the Freedom Tower.

“This is an extremely important cause,” Austin Kourakin said. “We’re all out here fighting for racial equality. We’re all out here to make a difference in the world and change things in the way we want to see it, the way previous generations have been unable to do it.”

There were no major incidents, no violence and no arrests from Thursday’s protests.

