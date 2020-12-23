Protesters gather outside Hialeah slaughterhouse after accusations of animal cruelty

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal advocates hosted a protest near a South Florida ranch accused of torturing animals.

Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) recently exposed Matadero Cabrera’s – Mary’s Ranch for torturing their animals before slaughter.

“We have to stand up for these animals, and this is a tough thing to do, watching these pigs being carted out, thrown in trucks,” protester Lynn Levy said.

The group sent an undercover operator to the business, which is the only legal slaughterhouse in the area, who captured the abuse on video.

Following the release of the videos, protesters have gathered outside the slaughterhouse to demonstrate against their actions.

“I speak up for the animals because if we don’t speak up for the animals, who’s gonna speak up for the animals?” said protester Ana Campos. “They have no voice.”

“Boiling pigs alive, stabbing animals unstunned to death, beating animals, allowing customers to come in and torture and kill animals,” said ARM founder Richard Couto on Monday.

“There’s always support here and protests,” said a protester. “This is the busiest day of the year, but today, mass numbers have come out based on the undercover evidence.”

ARM said they have turned the evidence they have gathered over to local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.