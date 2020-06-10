Protesters gather in Weston to demonstrate against racism, police brutality

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A group of demonstrators, including lawmakers, gathered in Weston to protest against racism and police brutality.

7News cameras captured the group on the sidewalk at the intersection of Royal Palm Boulevard and Weston Road, Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., hosted the protest with community leaders, activists and residents to bring attention to the issues, as cars drove past at the major intersection.

The Congresswoman spoke about the House Democrats’ proposal for police reform. She said it includes banning chokeholds and setting up a national database where officers with history of wrongdoing can be identified.

“We are going to fight for racial justice,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Police officers, just because they wear a badge, should not avoid any liability when they do something wrong.”

Since George Floyd’s death, protests and demonstrations have been held across South Florida. Protesters said their goal for Wednesday’s protest was to speak out against social and systemic racism.

Some motorists passing by the protest could be heard honking their horns in support of the demonstration.

Hours earlier, another protest featuring only children took place in Miami Gardens. Over 100 children from Community Connections For Life, a non-profit community mental health center, marched and chanted for justice.

“This is the first actual protest with just children,” Tonya Robinson said. “This is my passion. This is my love.”

Organizers said it is important to give the children an understanding of what is going on in the world and to show them the power of peaceful protests.

“All police officers are not bad,” Robinson said. “This is something — of course, any job you work, there’s going to be good people, and there’s going to be bad people, so we’re trying to explain to them the difference.”

The protest in Weston continued until 6:30 p.m.

