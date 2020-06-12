Protesters gather in Weston to demand justice for George Floyd

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A protest occurred earlier Friday as demonstrators continued to demand justice after the murder of George Floyd.

The group first gathered at Library Park near Bonaventure and Vista Park Boulevard.

The large crowd started their protest by listening to speeches and chanting in unison before marching.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were nearby to oversee the demonstration.

