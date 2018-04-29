Protesters gather in West Miami-Dade in solidarity with Nicaragua

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians gathered to show support in West Miami-Dade, Saturday, after dozens of people died in Nicaragua during protests to impeach the country’s President Daniel Ortega.

Tensions have been rising in the Central American nation after the Nicaraguan government was accused of killing and abusing citizens, including a reporter who was recording a live video.

“We’re here to raise awareness to what’s going on in Nicaragua. There’s a lot of injustice from the part of the government,” said protester Brenda Fonseca. “They’re abusing the citizens, the innocent people. They’re doing whatever they want. They control the police, the military, and the people have just had enough.”

Nicaragua’s attorney general has launched an investigation into the deaths of those protesters.

Protesters in South Florida will head back to the street later Sunday to show solidarity with Nicaragua. The gathering will start at 6 p.m. by the Torch of Friendship at 401 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

