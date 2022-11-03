MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 200 people gathered at the Torch of Friendship to protest the election of a president.

Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva brought many in South Florida to protest Wednesday night in downtown Miami.

The leftist leader won the election on Sunday and he was president before the election, but the concern of the Brazilian people comes from his past.

Lula da Silva was formerly convicted of corruption in 2017; he has been cleared of those charges.

Ana Martinuzzi, a protestor in the area, shared why she expressed opposition.

“I’m here as a Brazilian who wants her country to be respected,” said Martinuzzi.

Another protestor shared her thoughts as well.

“I will not allow our country to become the next Venezuela,” said Carolina Gutierrez.

Many compared the conservative incumbent to Donald Trump.

