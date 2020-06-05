Protesters gather in Davie to honor those killed by police

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered along the northbound lanes of U.S. 441 in Davie to continue to speak out against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

U.S. 441 is currently closed down between Interstate 595 and Griffin Road.

One mother told her eight-year-old son he cannot afford to make one mistake at the hands of police.

Johnny Martinez, a protester, said, “I’m here to march with everybody for justice for George Floyd. Not only him, but other people who’ve been victims to police brutality. I’m saying enough is enough and it’s time for me to march with my people, get together and find a solution for this problem without violence.”

The demonstrators called out the names of people who have died at the hands of the police, Friday afternoon.

One family from Lauderhill with two young children felt compelled to bring their children to the gathering to teach them important life lessons.

One woman who helped organize the event said her 11-year-old child asked her repeatedly about the killing of Floyd.

The protest will continue on to Interstate 595 and then back to U.S. 441.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.