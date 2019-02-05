Protesters gather following approval of SeaQuest Aquarium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SeaQuest Aquarium has been approved to open at The Galleria in Fort Lauderdale despite objections and controversy.

Protesters gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in Fort Lauderdale, where they’ve vouched for over a year to stop the controversial aquarium from opening.

“There’s no excuse for animal abuse,” the protesters could be heard chanting outside City Hall.

However, the city finally approved plans for the aquarium’s future opening, Tuesday.

“I think it’s a black eye on Fort Lauderdale. That’s what I think,” said protester Ana Campos.

The city has given SeaQuest the green light to open the aquarium on the second floor of the mall, located along East Sunrise Boulevard.

7News obtained the blueprints for the planned aquarium, which will feature a shark touch tank, a capybara and sloth enclosure, a trout/duck tank and additional areas for hedgehogs, bearded dragons, pygmy goats and otters.

The blueprints also highlight an area called the Dr. Fish Manicure, where baby fish will nibble on visitors’ fingers.

“Once again, it boils down to using animals for commercial purposes to just make money with,” said protester Ken Pelton.

As 7News first reported, SeaQuest has a checkered past.

Former employees at the Las Vegas location said animals died there.

In June, after opening a SeaQuest location in Littleton, Colo., state inspectors failed the facility.

The inspection report stated that finches, “…did not have access to food and water” and “all three macaws were in makeshift cages that had violations.”

Video obtained by a TV station in Denver showed a murky water tank and an employee appearing to scatter birds by swiping at them with a dustpan.

SeaQuest was also fined after investigators found they illegally imported a sloth and two capybaras into the state.

The animals were reportedly kept in the basement of a manager’s home.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., was so concerned about SeaQuest that he sent the U.S. Department of Agriculture a letter asking them to investigate the company.

“We heard from some constituents who were concerned about what they had heard about the aquarium, and we just wanted to try to get to the bottom of it,” said Deutch.

Despite the controversies, SeaQuest has always maintained that they put animal care first.

The exact opening date of the new Fort Lauderdale location remains unknown.

When asked if she felt defeated, Campos said, “No, not at all. I’m actually gearing up for a very strong fight. We’re not going anywhere, and we will continue to fight.”

7News reached out to SeaQuest for a comment on the protesters, but did not receive a response.

