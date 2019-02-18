Protesters gather at FIU ahead of President Trump’s speech

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters have gathered at Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech.

The protesters, who held signs outside the campus’s library Monday, were protesting the president’s involvement in Venezuela and his national emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

Protesters were seen with signs such as “No U.S. Coup in Venezuela” and “Hands off Venezuela.”

Across the street from the campus, a man had climbed a crane and hung a banner.

According to a local radio station, the man wanted to urge the president to pardon a Cuban exile who’s accused of being the leader of an anti-Castro terrorist group.

The man was talked down from the crane by a Special Response Team and came down from the crane safely.

However, in downtown Fort Lauderdale, protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse along the 200 block of East Broward Boulevard.

The protesters there were protesting the emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

