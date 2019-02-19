Protesters fight to stop oil drilling plans in Florida Everglades

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Powerful protests took place in West Broward County from opposition to a proposal to drill oil in the Everglades.

Environmentalists want to make sure no drilling goes on near the South Florida aquifer, which supplies the majority of the drinking water in Florida, providing for about eight million people.

It all began a couple of years ago when Canter Real Estate Group filed for a permit to be able to drill for oil about six miles west of Miramar.

At the time, the courts denied the permit, citing protected land.

The group, however, won an appeal a few weeks ago that granted them the necessary permits.

The drilling could begin soon if the appeal is not overturned.

7News spoke with a Broward County commissioner who believes it’s a bad idea.

“The greatest threat is compromising the water source for eight million people,” said Beam Furr. “That’s a pretty big compromise, one that I’m not willing to take, and I don’t think there’s anybody that’s willing to make that compromise.”

The protesters have since asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to step in.

Opponents to the drilling have just one more day to file an appeal.

