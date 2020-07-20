Protesters demonstrate outside Miami Beach City Hall demanding racial justice

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Calls for change are continuing in South Florida.

Out-of-work hospitality workers united in front of Miami Beach City Hall Monday.

They protested in honor of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality but also for injustices they said they’re suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kandiz Lamb, a protester, said, “Companies have decided that during the pandemic that they’re gonna kick off black and brown people off the health insurance, so now our workers have no insurance at all, so we can relate to George Floyd having the knee on his neck.”

Many hospitality workers have had their hours cut or been laid off completely because of the massive pandemic shutdown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.