Protesters call for closure of Homestead facility housing immigrant children

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not prevent protesters from taking to the streets of Homestead to call for a facility where immigrant children are detained to be shut down.

“The people united will never be divided,” chanted demonstrators as they held up signs outside of the Homestead Detention Center, Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said many children detained at the facility left violence and poverty in Central America and deserve a home.

Elected officials, activists and members of the religious community all attended the march.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.