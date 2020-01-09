Protesters against war with Iran gather in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida protesters opposed to war with Iran gathered in large numbers to appeal to lawmakers.

Anti-war activists hit the streets of Downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale to send a message to lawmakers, Thursday.

The protest was organized by volunteers with moveon.org to point out that only Congress has the authority to declare war or release money to pay for it.

Many protesters pointed the finger at President Donald Trump, blaming him for the rise in tensions in the Middle East.

“People [are] out here willing to stand up for democracy and for peace,” said protest organizer Erik Ofengand. “Specifically, we’re hoping to get a message to our legislators who are right now voting on authorization of military force — whether or not to reveal the existing one and curb this president’s power to make war. That is only something that Congress has the constitutional authority to do.”

“We have no quarrel with the Iranian people,” said protester Cynthia Stone. “The American people, we have many Iranian citizens and Iranian heritage here. There’s no reason at all. I don’t see any benefit to anyone other than military contractors in terms of starting a war with Iran.”

Organizers said they will conclude Miami’s protest with a candlelight vigil.

