Protester describes how Fort Lauderdale’s peaceful protest turned violent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the death of George Floyd, protests continue across the country seeking justice.

What started as peaceful protests turned violent. This is the case of Fort Lauderdale’s protest that was carried out on Sunday.

Protesters and demonstrators said their parade was peaceful until one police officer pushed a female protester who was kneeling on the ground.

The crowd then began shouting and throwing water bottles at the officers.

Willie Loud captured the moment with his cellphone.

“Well, when that happened, that kind of sparked the rage in everyone,” he said. “That’s when everything took a turn for the worst.”

Police responded by launching projectiles of their own.

“They started shooting rubber bullets into the crowds, tear gas,” said Loud.

Tear gas was used more than once.

At Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters, some protesters raised an American flag with the words ‘Justice for Some’ written across it.

Police dressed in full riot gear came face to face with protesters.

City officials put a curfew into effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

“And this curfew will continue day after day, until we realize and believe that the streets of Fort Lauderdale, at night, are going to be safe for everyone to walk,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The aftermath of the protests was very visible Monday morning.

Graffiti could be seen sprawled across buildings, shattered glass covered sidewalks and business owners were left picking up the pieces.

“With the coronavirus going on, and the shop having been closed for the past two and a half months,” said one business owner, “and then to have this happen on top of all of it, it’s very disheartening.”

“I mean, so I understand the emotions, but it’s a lot of frustration that is directed at the wrong angle,” said one business owner.

Trantalis said the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

