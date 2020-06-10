Protest against racism, police brutality underway in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A group of demonstrators have gathered in Weston to protest against racism and police brutality.

7News cameras captured the group on the sidewalk at the intersection of Royal Palm Boulevard and Weston Road, Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., hosted the protest to bring attention to the issues as cars drove past at the major intersection.

Since George Floyd’s death, protests and demonstrations have been held across South Florida. Protesters said their goal for Wednesday’s protest was to speak out against social and systemic racism.

Some motorists passing by the protest could be heard honking their horns in support of the demonstration.

The protest will continue until 6:30 p.m.

