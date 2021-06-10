MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of renting exotic cars to steal multiple high-end watches from men across South Florida.

John Collins, 29, appeared before a judge in Miami-Dade bond court, Thursday morning, accused of “approaching males in high-end exotic cars” and targeting “men wearing expensive designer watches,” according to the arrest report.

Arrested Wednesday, John Collins, 29, is accused of committing “a 1-person crime spree,” for months. She allegedly drove rented Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, Porches and Maseratis, picked up men in #MiamiBeach and #Miami, spiked their drinks and took their Rolexes. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/RY0VWBJ9RI — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 10, 2021

Police said Collins rented Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Maseratis as part of the alleged scheme.

Prosecutors allege Collins would target men in fancy neighborhoods or establishments across Miami Beach and Miami at night and would provide drinks, drugs or drinks spiked with drugs. Soon after, “the male loses consciousness and wakes up hours later with his expensive property/jewelry missing,” according to the arrest report.

When the prosecutor asked in court how Collins would like to be addressed, the 29-year-old said she identifies as a woman.

“She allegedly steals their designer watches at bars, in nightclubs in downtown Miami, in Brickell and on Miami Beach,” a prosecutor said in court.

Collins was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a Miami Beach incident that left a drugged victim without his watch and hospitalized at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

According to police, Collins is behind “a string of similar cases” that date back to at least February.

The judge during court referred to the cases as looking like a “one-person crime wave.”

Collins faces several felony charges of robbery by sudden snatching and grand theft. The 29-year-old remains jailed without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade due to a hold that stems from a warrant from a previous charge.

