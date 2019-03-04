Prosecutors rest case against Nouman Raja

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors in the case against former West Palm Beach officer Nouman Raja have rested their case after bringing in an FBI forensic expert and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner for their closing statements.

On Monday morning, the expert, Eric Smith, was brought into court to determine where Raja was standing when he fatally shot Corey Jones.

Raja faces charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder.

Smith explained all the different tests that were performed with Raja’s gun to pinpoint where the gun was when he opened fire.

“On the left photograph, you can see that I’m holding the pistol,” Smith said. “This is a rough estimate of where the gun might be.”

Prosecutors are attempting to disprove the defense’s theory before they try their case.

“That one mark, nine feet to the right, four feet to the back,” said Smith. “Now, put a big curve around them, put that uncertainty. All these cartridge cases should fall whenever I shoot it within that area. You have a rough idea where the person was standing.”

In Smith’s testimony he said he could not say exactly where Raja was standing due to the margin of error being too large.

This comes as a shift from opening statements made by the defense that said they could clearly say where Raja was standing when he shot Jones.

Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Dr. Gertrude Juste took the stand Monday afternoon.

“The cause of death of Corey Jones is a gunshot wound to the chest,” Juste said.

Prosecutors asked Juste, “Do you believe Corey Jones would have been able to travel after his heart has been blown out that way?”

“I’d say a few feet,” Juste replied. “If he’s already in motion he would definitely, the motion would continue for a few feet.”

Prosecutors then asked Juste, “If a person has a gun in this position, is the trajectory on Corey Jones’ arm consistent with him holding a gun [and pointing it at someone]?”

“No,” Juste replied.

Raja’s attorneys brought in Philip Trompsetter, a police psychologist, to explain why Raja didn’t tell investigators the whole truth.

“It’s not uncommon for inaccurate memories to occur as a result of an officer-involved shooting,” Trompsetter said.

Trompsetter called the phenomena “memory perception distortion” when someone is under threat.

However, prosecutors pointed out that although Trompsetter may be an expert in the science, he never physically evaluated Raja.

Prosecuters asked Trompsetter, “Just to be clear, you’re not rendering an opinion that, in this case, any inaccuracies in any statement that [Raja] made is attributable to memory or perception distortion?”

“That’s correct,” Trompsetter replied.

