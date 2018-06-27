Prosecutors release footage in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have released potentially crucial surveillance video footage in the state’s case against a Miami Lakes attorney allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

According to police, 65-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa is responsible for the death of 26-year-old Tatum Holloway after he allegedly struck her with his vehicle and drove away from the intersection of Fairway and Miami Lakes drives on Dec. 6.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Balboa was drunk and that receipts showed he downed a bunch of alcohol at a Coral Gables bar before hitting the road.

The newly released surveillance video shows Gonzalez-Balboa having some difficulty while trying to pay for his parking ticket at a Coral Gables garage.

In the video, Gonzalez-Balboa could be seen first trying to pay at the garage’s exit until another driver informed him he had to pay at a machine.

Gonzalez-Balboa could then be seen in the video attempting to pay at the proper machine, where he continued to have issues and appeared to drop his ticket at one point.

At his first court appearance in March, Gonzalez-Balboa touted his long legal career to the judge, saying, “I’ve been practicing for almost 40 years.”

The judge did not seem impressed and disagreed with his attorney’s request to lower his bond, which had been set at $145,000.

“I was just checking the back of the courtroom to make sure we didn’t have the ‘Have it your way’ sign up today,” said the judge. “It’s not that one, like Burger King.”

Gonzalez-Balboa was charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with physical evidence.

