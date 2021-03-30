Prosecutors identify man who allegedly fired at Everglades National Park rangers in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal prosecutors have identified the man who, they said, opened fire at park rangers at Everglades National Park in South Miami-Dade.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes was charged with attempting to kill an officer and a federal gun crime.

According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez, rangers responded to a call about an altercation at the park on Sunday but when officers arrived at the scene, Sikes was not at the location of the incident.

A victim was found with scrapes and marks on their face, and officials previously stated it was a domestic violence call rangers were responding to.

Authorities searched for Sikes and he allegedly fired shots from an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle at the officers who were attempting to get him out of a wooded area inside the park.

Officers negotiated for what, they said, lasted over an hour with Sikes. He later came out of the woods and was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Park Service and the FBI continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.