Prosecutors drop murder charges against former high school football player

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former South Florida high school football player has been released from jail after prosecutors dropped murder charges against him.

Antoine Webster, 21, who played at American Sr. High School and is the younger brother of a Washington Redskins player, was released on Wednesday.

His defense team said they were able to disprove an eye-witness in the case.

“I had a lot of faith in my attorneys, of course that’s first and foremost, and God. He’s along with it,” Webster said. “I did a lot of praying. My family did a lot of praying as well. Thanks for everything, everybody there for me.”

Webster was accused of fatally shooting a man in Liberty City in January 2017.

Attorneys said surveillance video showed the witness was not exactly where she said she was at the time of the shooting.

Webster spent three years in jail awaiting trial before the charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.