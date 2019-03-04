Prosecutors bring FBI Forensic Expert for closing arguments against Nouman Raja

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors in the case against former West Palm Beach officer Nouman Raja brought in an FBI forensic expert for their closing statements.

On Monday morning, the expert, Eric Smith, was brought into court to determine where Raja was standing when he fatally shot Corey Jones.

Raja faces charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder.

Smith explained all the different tests that were performed with Raja’s gun to pinpoint where the gun was when he opened fire.

Prosecutors are attempting to disprove the defense’s theory before they try their case.

“That one mark, nine feet to the right, four feet to the back,” said Smith. “Now, put a big curve around them, put that uncertainty. All these cartridge cases should fall whenever I shoot it within that area. You have a rough idea where the person was standing.”

In Smith’s testimony he said he could not say exactly where Raja was standing due to the margin of error being too large.

This comes as a shift from opening statements made by the defense that said they could clearly say where Raja was standing when he shot Jones.

The medical examiner is set to testify next, explaining the injuries Jones suffered.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.