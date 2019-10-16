Proposed bill would require Florida public high schools to offer elective Bible courses

(WSVN) - A bill making its way through the Florida legislature would make it mandatory for high schools to offer classes on religion.

HB 341, filed by Democratic State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, would require schools to offer the courses as an elective, and they would cover topics such as the New and Old Testaments of the Bible and Hebrew scriptures.

This bill mirrors a previous bill, HB 195, introduced by Daniels earlier this year. However, that bill died in the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee in May.

HB 341 states that schools would “follow all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school.”

The courses would also not be allowed to endorse or disfavor a particular religion, religious perspective or faith.

If this new version of the bill is passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.