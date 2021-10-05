MIAMI (WSVN) - Ahead of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s 15th anniversary season, the performing arts venue has updated its COVID health and safety protocols.

To enter the venue, audience members ages 12 and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Guests may also show proof of being fully vaccinated instead of a negative test.

Masks are required for all visitors 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

