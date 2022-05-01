DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department honored fallen officers, Sunday morning.

Since May 2011, The Police Officer Assistance Trust (POAT) initiated Project HERO (Honoring Every Resting Officer) to honor and remember those who have sacrificed their lives to keep our communities safe.

Today, the #MDPD led the start of Project HERO (Honoring Every Resting Officer). The goal of Project HERO is to honor officers killed in the line of duty at their resting location. For the past ten years, we’ve honored officers from May 1st through May 31st. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/TyD7mlnsWL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 1, 2022

Officers are honored every year from May 1 to 31.

U.S. and eternal line flags are placed at each grave. Badge-shaped grave markers, labeled “police officer” hold the flags in place.

