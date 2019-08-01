Procession underway for BSO deputy fatally killed in Deerfield Beach crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A procession is currently underway for a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally killed in a Deerfield Beach crash.

Law enforcement officials started the procession at 8 a.m. in West Palm Beach for BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz on Thursday morning.

They continued to head south on Florida’s Turnpike to arrive at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Home, located in the area of North 64th Avenue and Taft Street.

Family, friends and law enforcement officials are making their way to pay their respects to the 30-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

Nimtz will be laid to rest at the Calvary Chapel, located along Northwest 21st Avenue and West Cypress Creek Road, in Fort Lauderdale at 11 a.m.

He was responding to a domestic dispute call when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. on July 21.

Nimtz was transported to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries.

With heavy hearts, we prepare to lay Deputy Benjamin Nimtz to rest. 🙏❤️ Join us in keeping his family and the BSO Family in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/iIXtDj56HA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 1, 2019

He served as a deputy for 16 months.

Nimtz was a few shifts away from moving to Indiana with his wife and two children.

A U.S. honor flag was carried on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday for his service.

