Pro-choice activists protest outside Broward County Courthouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pro-choice activists took to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale to protest a series of bills and laws restricting or banning abortion that have been passed in Alabama and several other states.

7News cameras captured the group of at least 100 people chanting and holding up signs outside the Broward County Courthouse, Tuesday afternoon.

“Women’s rights are human rights, OK?” said a protester. “Stop the bans, the assault on our bodies. It’s not your body, it’s my body, and I have to make my decision with my doctor on how I handle my body.”

Demonstrators said the contentious bills in states like Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi are unconstitutional attempts to gut the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court ruling.

“We are all in favor of abortion rights in general, but this latest abortion ban in Alabama, for example, that even women who are victims of rape and incest must carry their babies to term, is absolutely cruel and perverted and wrong on every level,” said protester Sally-Ann O’Dowd.

The gathering is one of several taking place at statehouses, town squares, and courthouses across the country. Protests are also scheduled in Miami and West Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

Organizers said there are other events planned throughout the rest of the week. Their social media hashtag is #StopTheBans.

