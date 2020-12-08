Prized horse stolen from SW Miami-Dade ranch

A prized horse has been stolen from a South Florida ranch, leaving the animal’s owner devastated.

Raul Ramos said thieves broke into his ranch in Southwest Miami-Dade, off Southwest 207th Avenue, and stole his horse, named Chicho.

“They cut it here, and they just put it here,” he said while showing 7News cameras what the thieves did to his fence. “I’m a little bit of everything. I’m mad. I’m upset. I’m sorry for the horse because we do get attached to animals.”

Ramos received a call from the man who feeds his horse at around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, saying that the horse was missing.

“When he went to feed him, he saw that the gate was open and all the rest of the horse were quiet, so something went on,” Ramos said.

Upon hearing of the missing horse, Ramos’ neighbors began sharing the news, hoping to track down the person behind the theft.

According to Ramos, about a mile or so away from his home, one of his neighbors captured video of a black truck hauling the horse.

“We’re praying that the horse is still alive,” neighbor Marcia, who did not provide her last name, said. “That’s number one, and number two is that people know that they drive a black truck. We are on them. We are going to continue to be community vigilant out here. If they’re smart and they have this horse, just let him go.”

Ramos has contacted authorities, and he hopes someone with information on his horse’s whereabouts steps forward.

He added that he is not sure why a person would take the horse.

“I don’t know. Apparently, there’s many, many reasons,” Ramos said. “The main reason — I don’t know if it’s the reason for mine — is that they use it to sell the meat.”

