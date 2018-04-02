Private music instructor accused of sexual battery on student

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida music teacher was arrested after, police said, one of his students claimed he touched her inappropriately during a lesson.

Fifty-seven-year-old music teacher Joseph Michel has been accused of sexual battery on a minor.

According to investigators, he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl in his Northeast Miami-Dade home, as he was giving her a violin lesson on Feb. 26.

Miami-Dade Police said the teenager told her parent after the incident.

Officials believe there could be other victims who have not come forward.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.