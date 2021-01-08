Prisoner escapes from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A prisoner has escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

A large police presence could be seen surrounding the hospital, at 1611 NW 12th Ave., at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the prisoner was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

It remains unclear why the prisoner was at the hospital.

Police are expected to give an update soon on the search for the escaped prisoner.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.