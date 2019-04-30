Miami Springs principal wins Principal of the Year, new car

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The principal of Miami Springs Adult Center Education took home the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Principal of the Year award along with a new car.

Miguel Veloso was presented with the new car along with other prizes on Tuesday in appreciation of his outstanding service.

The 49-year-old was awarded with a 2019 Toyota Camry SE, sponsored by Toyota of North Miami.

Veloso has been working for the school district for over 20 years.

“The most important thing we’ve done is community involvement. We service students of all ages, which is critical because students come to us thinking that their world has ended,” said Veloso. “We give them that extra hope that they can be able to graduate or make a life for themselves here at our campuses.”

He was given several options of vehicles to choose from and picked the one in his favorite color.

“He is a true leader with passion and compassion for our community and of course today he gets to drive away with a brand new Toyota Camry,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Veloso said he hopes to continue making his students feel appreciated through education and know that they have the potential to have a great future.

