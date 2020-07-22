Prime Minister of The Bahamas explains decision to ban U.S. travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American tourists have been banned from The Bahamas, but for how long remains in question.

The country closed its borders to the United States.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said, “Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and defeated by this virus. We cannot allow our hospitals to be overrun. Many priorities must be balanced, be they health, social and economic. Chief amongst these, though, is the health.”

Bahamas Air stopped all outgoing flights to the United States Sunday, the same day the order was announced. Travelers flying from the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada are permitted, however.

The Bahamian government announced a new two-week lockdown of Grand Bahama Island after a new surge in cases. The island has the largest number of cases in The Bahamas.

The lockdown goes into effect Thursday and lasts until Aug. 7.

