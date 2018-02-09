Pride Fort Lauderdale returns to the 954 with star-studded performances

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The LGBTQ community will show off their pride in South Florida this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Pride Fort Lauderdale, which kicks off Friday night.

It’ll be a star-studded affair. Charo, best known to American audiences for her role on “The Love Boat” will be on-hand.

Before she hit the stage, she stopped by the Newsplex to talk about the event. “I’m very excited. I’m going to be taking pictures with everybody and definitely celebrating love is love,” she said. “Amor is amor, also coochie is coochie coochie, so its going to be beautiful.”

The event will wrap up on Sunday, and WSVN is a proud sponsor.

