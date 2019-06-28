Pricey tires, rims swiped from Kendall man’s car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car owner in Kendall said he woke up to discover that somebody had ripped off the tires and rims from his vehicle.

Alexander Marin said thieves crept onto a parking lot overnight, stole the pricey car parts and propped his Honda sedan on cement blocks from his own home.

But even with the damage and financial hit, Marin said, he’s not going to let the theft affect him.

“It does hurt the pocket a bit, but I’m just happy that the family’s safe, that nothing else was damaged on the car, and that easily could be resolved with a few extra bucks coming out of my bank account,” he said.

Marin said his car is less than a year old, and it will cost him up to $2,000 to replace the tires and rims.

