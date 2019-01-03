MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating three men who broke into a luxury car rental business in Miami and took off with expensive laptops.

Surveillance video captured the trio in the lot of South Beach Exotic Rentals along Northwest 23rd Street, near 17th Avenue, Nov. 13.

According to City of Miami Police, the perpetrators found a way inside and stole five MacBook Pros valued at about $5,000. They also tampered with some of the cars.

J.C., an employee at South Beach Exotic Rentals, said they are back in business after getting new computers.

“We replaced them. It’s not about the value of the computers. It’s just somebody would think to do something like that to hurt other people, is what bothers me,” said J.C. “The value, I mean, we replace them. It’s just something material. It doesn’t mean much to me.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

