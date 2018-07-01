MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of an expensive motorcycle is reeling, one day after, he said, thieves swiped the brand-new vehicle from his apartment building in Brickell.

According to the victim, he valet parked his Ducati motorcycle at the building, located along the 1000 block of Brickell Avenue, Saturday.

A short while later, the owner said, a white van drove up to the 10th floor, where the motorcycle was parked. Surveillance video shows two subjects getting out of the van, dragging the Ducati into the back of their vehicle and driving off.

The owner had just bought the motorcycle a week ago.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

