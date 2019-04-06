Pricey boat found stripped of parts after being stolen from Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palmetto Bay homeowner is reeling after a boat valued at more than $100,000 was stolen from his yard, then found stripped of thousands of dollars in parts.

Mike Parker is hoping someone will come forward with information about who was behind Saturday morning’s high-priced heist.

“I would say it’s a pretty bold move,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the theft took place at the victim’s home near Southwest 90th Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video suggests the perpetrator is no amateur. He is seen crawling underneath the victim’s pickup truck and tampering with the gear shift.

“He did something to where he put the transmission into neutral that was, I guess, very simple,” said Parker.

The victim’s truck is then seen rolling backwards and into the neighbor’s yard.

The subject is then seen leaving, then coming back a short time later with his own truck.

He is then seen securing the 27-foot boat to the back of his pickup before driving off minutes later, dragging the ex.

“It’s probably valued at over $100,000. It’s pushing $120,000 with the new engines,” said Parker.

Fourteen hours after it was stolen, the boat was found in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood stripped of at least $60,000 worth of equipment.

“They stole engines, they stole the radar, they stole the GPS … the battery, steering wheel throttle,” said Parker.

The boat theft took place hours after, police said, a group of thieves stole a Yamaha personal watercraft valued at about $16,000 from a home in Northwest Miami-Dade in broad daylight.

Crisp surveillance video shows the subjects pulling up in a blue pickup truck and breaking the lock on the gate, Friday afternoon. They are then seen backing in, hitching the personal watercraft to the back of their pickup and taking off.

The owner, too shaken up to show his face on camera, said he’d only had it for a few days.

“I’ve had, like, maybe four days with it. I haven’t test drove it yet, nothing. It was brand-new,” he said.

As police investigate both thefts, Parker said he’s grateful to have his boat back, despite what’s missing from it.

“We have a lot of memories with my mom on this boat, who unfortunately passed away a year ago, and to have the boat back is awesome,” he said. “It is a little light at the end of the tunnel.”

Parker and his family hope the clear security footage will help track down this boat bandit.

“We haven’t even been here a year yet, so I just feel like from now on, we’ll definitely be a lot more conservative on what we leave out,” said Parker. “I was kind of hoping that he wouldn’t have to go through this.”

If you have any information on either theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.