Pricey boat found stripped of engines after being stolen from Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palmetto Bay homeowner is reeling after a boat valued at more than $100,000 was stolen from his yard, then found stripped of its engines.

Mike Parker is hoping someone will come forward with information about who was behind Saturday morning’s high-priced heist.

“I would say it’s a pretty bold move,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the theft took place at the victim’s home near Southwest 90th Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video suggests the perpetrator is no amateur. He is seen crawling underneath the victim’s pickup truck and tampering with the gear shift.

“He did something to where he put the transmission into neutral that was, I guess, very simple,” said Parker.

The victim’s truck is then seen rolling backwards and into the neighbor’s yard.

The subject is then seen leaving, then coming back a short time later with his own truck.

He is then seen securing the 27-foot boat to the back of his pickup before driving off minutes later, dragging the ex.

“It’s probably valued at over $100,000. It’s pushing $120,000 with the new engines,” said Parker.

The boat was found stripped of its engines Saturday afternoon.

Now he and and his family are out thousands of dollars and hoping the clear security footage will help track down this boat bandit.

“We haven’t even been here a year yet, so I just feel like from now on, we’ll definitely be a lot more conservative on what we leave out,” said Parker. “I was kind of hoping that he wouldn’t have to go through this.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.